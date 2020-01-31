FDA OKs Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) +21.7% after-hours on news the Food and Drug Administration approved its Palforzia drug for patients with peanut allergies.

The oral medication is indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that occur with accidental exposure to peanuts, but it is not an emergency treatment of the reactions, the company says.

Aimmune says Palforzia is the first FDA-approved therapy for peanut allergy or for any food allergy.

Peanut allergies affect more than 1.6M children and teens in the U.S. alone.