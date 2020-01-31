London Bailing: Brexit becomes official

With the stroke of midnight in Brussels, the UK has exited the European Union after a 47-year run (and more than three years after a vote to leave).

"Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a recorded speech.

While the official arrival of the exit isn't likely to have an immediate effect on citizens' lives, political winds were blowing around 10 Downing Street, with Johnson invoking "the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family's life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in."

That includes Britain working to forge a closer relationship with U.S. President Trump.

Sterling is at $1.3201.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR