Enterprise Products wins favorable ruling in Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in its appeal of a 2014 jury verdict against the company in a lawsuit filed by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) over a proposed pipeline project that was canceled due to a lack of customer support.

A Dallas Court of Appeals panel later reversed the trial court's judgment as to all of Energy Transfer's claims against Enterprise, and the Supreme Court of Texas today unanimously affirmed the ruling.

The legal battle, which dates back to 2011, centered around whether the two midstream companies had legally formed a partnership that was not acknowledged as such in writing.