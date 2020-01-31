CytoDyn holders file for equity offering

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) holders have filed to offer up to 16.03M shares, including shares underlying warrants and preferred stock.

The shares include 6.41M shares underlying shares of preferred stock issued to the selling stockholders; just over 8M shares underlying warrants to purchase common stock; and 1.62M shares issued in connection with financial advisory fees.

The company won't receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.

The list of selling stockholders include Thomas Mollick (holder of a 1.4% stake), and Cool Blue Capital (1.1% stake).