Energy sector posts worst January on record

The S&P energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) plunged 11% in January, by far the weakest performance of the 11 groups in S&P 500, which fell 0.2% after today's selloff.

The fortunes of energy stocks of course are closely tied to oil prices, which are off their worst start since at least 1991: WTI crude slumped 4.9% this week, capping a 15.6% January swoon, and the Brent contract lost 4.2% this week en route to a nearly 12% drop on the month.

Even worse, the stocks in the sector have been slammed since oil prices started sliding in 2014: Energy was the S&P's worst performing sector in 2014 and 2015, and again in 2018 and 2019.

Of the 28 companies in the group, only one - Apache (NYSE:APA), whose shares surged earlier this month after an oil discovery - is higher YTD.

"After a strong December, E&P stocks have sharply fallen in January due in our view to demand concerns driven in part by mild winter weather and, more recently, the spread of coronavirus," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote this week.

Earnings season is not likely to offer any relief: Analysts expect earnings from energy companies to fall 43% this quarter from a year ago, vs. a 0.3% decline for the S&P 500 as a whole, and today's dismal reports from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - whose shares have each plunged 11% this month - only added to the sense of gloom.

