U.S. Steel sees shipments falling in 2020

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it expects shipments to fall 6.5% this year to 10M short tons, partially due to its preparation for a major outage at its Gary Works flat-rolled mill in Indiana, which has a capacity of 7.5M st/year.

Q1 shipments likely will come in lower than the 2.5M st shipped in Q4, as the company builds up inventory in preparation for a 48-day maintenance outage of blast furnace no. 4 at Gary Works that will begin in April, executives said on today's earnings conference call.

The company sees tubular shipments reaching at least 900K st, with the electric weld pipe mill at its Lone Star Tubular Operation in Texas operating for the full year after restarting in H2 2019.

CEO David Burritt said U.S. Steel's top focus for 2020 is completing the purchase of EAF steelmaker Big River Steel.

The company expects to keep its blast furnace in Slovakia offline through the rest of the year, the CEO said.

U.S. Steel expects Q1 will mark the low point for the company in 2020, but shares fell anyway in today's broader market rout.