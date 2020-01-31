Kirby clipped by three analyst downgrades

Kirby Corp. (KEX -5.7% ) sinks to five-month lows after receiving at least three sell-side downgrades, to Hold from Buy at Jefferies and Stifel as well as to Neutral from Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans says Kirby's Q4 earnings came in below his expectations while also introducing "underwhelming" 2020 EPS guidance.

Stifel's Benjamin Nolan says Kirby's D&S business continues to suffer due to its oil and gas exposure, adding that the company's marine business should grow but is being weighed down by D&S.

BAML analyst Ken Hoexter attributes the wide range in the company's outlook to the unknown level of new frac equipment orders but still contends Kirby will "rebuild a base" over the next few months before generating growth in 2021.

KEX's average Sell Side rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.