Roku, Fox arrive at new distribution deal

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) have settled their pre-Super Bowl distribution dispute.

The companies have a new deal to keep Fox channels on Roku devices.

Cord Cutters News reported the new deal earlier.

That means a direct 4K streaming option for the Super Bowl for owners of Roku players and TVs.

Roku shares closed down 7.4% today in the wake of news about the dispute, which threatened to end availability of the Fox channels if a deal wasn't reached by tonight.

Update: Roku confirmation