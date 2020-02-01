Macau casino revenue plunges

Gaming revenue in Macau fell 11.3% in January to 22.1B patacas ($2.76B) as traffic during the back half of the month was decimated by coronavirus fears and closings.

The GGR drop was even worse than the adjusted 9.7% decline forecast by analysts.

Analysts are expecting another big drop for February.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

