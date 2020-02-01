Gilead advancing experimental antiviral to treat coronavirus infection

In a statement, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey, M.D., Ph.D., says the company has supplied experimental antiviral remdesivir to a small number of patients infected with 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak, on an emergency basis since there are no approved treatments for the respiratory ailment.

It is working with Chinese health authorities on a clinical trial to determine the safety and efficacy of the nucleotide analog (it is being developed to treat infections from Ebola and Marburg viruses). It is also expediting laboratory testing of the drug against 2019-nCoV.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported that the first U.S. infected person, a man in Seattle, was treated with remdesivir on the seventh day of his hospitalization. Although he is still an in-patient, all symptoms, except his cough (which has improved), have resolved. The day after he received the drug, his temperature dropped from almost 103 degrees Fahrenheit to 99.1, reaching the normal range soon thereafter.