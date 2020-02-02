Impacts of Apple's China closure are negligible - Wedbush

How will Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to temporarily shutter its stores in China (through Feb. 9) affect the iPhone maker's top line?

"We believe with the limited transportation in major cities throughout China and limited foot traffic in Shanghai, Beijing, and other cities that at most ~1M iPhones in the region could be at risk of shifting out of the March quarter into the June quarter if this continues into late February," according to Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe.

That the sum represents less than 3% of annual Chinese iPhone sales and the impact will likely be negligible.