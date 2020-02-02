Third person dies from Chesapeake well blast

Brian Maldonado succumbed on Saturday morning to injuries he suffered during Wednesday's blast at a Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) well site near Deanville, Texas, about 75 miles east of Austin.

Two other workers from oilfield service companies Eagle Pressure Control and a unit of Forbes Energy Services (OTCQX:FLSS) previously passed away, though Chesapeake on Friday said none of its employees were among the injured or deceased.

An early inspection report said workers were upgrading the well when a surge of natural gas ignited.