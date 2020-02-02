Wiring is latest hurdle for 737 MAX return

Potentially hazardous wiring inside Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets is the latest flashpoint between U.S. and European regulators and a further complication in the grounded fleet's return to service, WSJ reports.

Technical experts at EASA want certain electrical wires relocated to reduce what they say are dangers from potential short circuits, while Boeing engineers and high-ranking FAA managers contend moving the wiring isn't necessary.

The disagreement has prompted the FAA to hold off scheduling a key certification flight for the MAX, posing another challenge for the Chicago planemaker to get the jet back in the air.