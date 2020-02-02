China markets to reopen with liquidity injection

Stocks in China are primed for a steep plunge when markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen reopen tomorrow following a Lunar New Year break that was extended by the government.

The PBOC said it will inject 1.2T yuan ($173.8B) worth of liquidity via reverse repo operations amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed 305 lives, all but one in China.

The last time mainland-listed Chinese stocks traded was on Jan. 23 and the benchmark Shanghai Composite had fallen 4.5% since mid-January until that point.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, CAF, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CYB, CHIQ