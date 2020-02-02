Check Point Software Technologies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2020 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $542.59M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.