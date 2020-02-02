U.S. futures in the green as China plunges

Stock index futures are adding to early Sunday evening gains, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and DJIA all ahead about 0.45% . This, of course, follows Friday's heavy selling, which saw the S&P 500 drop 1.8% .

Stocks in Tokyo and Sydney are off about 1.5% .

Shanghai has been closed for the Lunar New Year as the coronavirus panic has grown, but opens again in a short while. The PBOC has promised a massive injection of liquidity.