Nearly $400B wiped off of China's stock market

Worried by the mounting death toll from the coronavirus and drastic efforts to contain it, investors dashed for the exits as Chinese markets reopened following an extended Lunar New Year break (markets have been closed since Jan. 23).

Shanghai plunged 7.7% , Shenzhen tanked 8.5% and the tech-heavy Chinext Composite dove 6.9% , marking the heaviest loss since August 2015 in the aftermath of the bursting of an equity bubble.

Officials tried to head off the panic, but to little avail. The PBOC injected $174B into money markets via reverse repo agreements and cut rates on the funds by 10 basis points.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission also told some brokerages that their proprietary traders aren’t allowed to be net sellers of equities this week, and brokerages were only allowed to sell to meet redemptions.

Go deeper: The yuan opened at its weakest level in 2020 and slid almost 1.2% , past the symbolic 7-per-dollar level.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, CAF, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CYB, CHIQ