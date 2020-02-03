Two-thirds of China's economy remains closed

More than a dozen Chinese provinces have announced an extension of the current Lunar New Year holiday by more than a week as the nation attempts to halt the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has so far claimed 362 lives, all but one in China.

The areas accounted for almost 69% of China's gross domestic product in 2019, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Economists now expect that this virus will deal a more severe blow to the economy in the near term than the SARS epidemic, which subtracted an estimated 0.8 percentage point from GDP growth in 2003.

Previously: Nearly $400B wiped off of China's stock market (Feb. 03 2020)

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, CAF, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CYB, CHIQ