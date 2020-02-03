What to watch as Alphabet reports earnings

Get ready for Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) first quarterly report since Sundar Pichai, who had already been CEO of Google business, took the top spot as founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped back from day-to-day management.

Wall Street analysts project fourth-quarter revenue of $46.87B (+19.3% Y/Y), with profits of $12.76 per share (-0.1% Y/Y).

Investors are also hoping the tech titan will provide more detailed disclosure around its business lines, Google Cloud and antitrust scrutiny, as well as find a way to scale back losses on non-core "other bets."