Airlines rush to enforce travel restrictions

New U.S. travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus took effect on Sunday afternoon, leaving airline employees across the globe scrambling to enforce them.

While the three major U.S. carriers - American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) - have suspended direct flights to China, the TSA has instructed airlines with flights to the U.S. from other countries to screen passengers before boarding to find out whether they've been in China recently.

Check-in and gate agents are required to question travelers, look through recent reservations and possibly their passports for entry or exit stamps, and must work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make determinations.