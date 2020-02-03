Forever 21 enters deal to sell for $81M

Four months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Forever 21 has reached a deal to sell off its assets for $81M, a fraction of what the international fashion pioneer was once worth.

As part of the deal, Forever 21, which has struggled in the online age, would be sold to a consortium made up of mall operators Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Brookfield Properties (NASDAQ:BPY), and brand management firm Authentic Brands.

The group has been designated as the "stalking horse bidder," meaning the deal remains subject to approval by a judge and other potential buyers have until Feb. 7 to place bids for the company.