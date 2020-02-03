Sterling falls as Johnson sets out trade vision

"I hope you've got the message by now, we've made a choice, we want a comprehensive free trade agreement, similar to Canada's," Boris Johnson said in his first speech on Brexit since the U.K. left the EU on Friday.

"There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules... any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules. It is vital to say this now, clearly."

Ahead of the speech, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier set out battle lines for the bloc's post-Brexit trade negotiations, including measures to ensure competition remains open and fair, and an agreement on fisheries with "reciprocal access."

Sterling -1% to $1.3066

