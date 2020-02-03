Ryanair beat estimates in Q3

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reports revenue growth of 21% in Q3.

Traffic grew 6% to 35.9M.

Load factor improved 100 bps to 96% for the quarter.

Revenue per guest rose 13%.

Scheduled revenues increased 16% to €1.186B due to 6% traffic growth to 35.9M guests and a 9% increase in average fares.

Ancillary revenues expanded 28% to €720M due to 6% traffic growth and improved uptake of ancillary products, particularly priority boarding and reserved seats

The company raised after-tax profit for FY2020 from previous guidance range of €800M to €900M to €950M to €1.05B.

