Glaxo teams up with CEPI to develop coronavirus vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will collaborate with public/private group the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to help develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak. It will make its vaccine adjuvant platform technology, already used successfully in a pandemic flu setting, available for a potential vaccine.

CEPI will coordinate activities between GSK and entities funded by CEPI. The first agreement has been signed between GSK and the University of Queensland, Australia who agreed to partner with CEPI in January 2019 to develop a "molecular stamp" vaccine platform aimed at targeted and rapid vaccine production against multiple viral pathogens, now including 2019-nCoV.

The partnership complements CEPI's collaborations with CureVac, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), The University of Queensland, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

CEPI has also launched a new call for proposals to rapidly develop and manufacture already proven vaccine technology that can be used against 2019-nCoV.