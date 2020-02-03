Ares Management to acquire seven CLO contracts

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) agrees to acquire a managing interest in a restructured Crestline Denali Capital that will result in the addition of seven collateralized loan obligation funds totaling $2.6B of assets under management to the Ares portfolio.

Crestline Denali, a Chicago area-based firm specializing in the management of non-investment grade bank loans, will retain its equity interest in its CLOs.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

For Ares, the all-cash transaction will further strengthen its global CLO franchise and increase its CLO assets under management by $2.6B without the assumption of any debt or headcount.