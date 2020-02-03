Asbury Automotive Group +3% on earnings beat

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports same-store revenue rose 2% in Q4.

New vehicles revenue increased 2% to $1.04B.

Used vehicles revenue expanded 14% to $541.2M.

Parts and service revenue up 9% to $229.7M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue +8% to $83.7M.

Gross margin rate grew 10 bps to 15.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 4.6%.

Total new vehicle unit sales -1% Y/Y to 27,607M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales +15% to 22,272M.

David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "During the quarter, we signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises in the Dallas Fort Worth Market. This acquisition will transform our total portfolio to 50% luxury stores and add approximately $1.9 billion in expected annualized revenues. We believe these acquisitions coupled with our announced divestitures, will strategically make Asbury a stronger company."

ABG +3.33% premarket.

