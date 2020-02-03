Check Point -2% despite Q4 beats

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) -2% reports Q4 beats with $321.6M in products and security subscriptions revenue (+5% Y/Y) and $222.2M in software update and maintenance revenue (+2% Y/Y).

Deferred revenue totaled $1.39B, below the $1.42B consensus.

Cash flow from operations totaled $246M compared to $249M in last year's quarter.

R&D expenses were $62.7M.

Share repurchase: CHKP adds $2B to its share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $325M each quarter.

