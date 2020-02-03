Postal Realty Trust exercises accordion on senior credit line
Feb. 03, 2020 7:27 AM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)PSTLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) boosts borrowing capacity under its senior revolving credit facility by $50M to $150M by exercising a portion of the accordion feature on the credit line.
- The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70-140 basis points or LIBOR + 170-240 bps, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio.
- The credit agreement allows for an additional $50M accordion subject to certain conditions.
- "The increased capacity will allow us to continue to execute on our pipeline, which remains full and active," said CEO Andrew Spodek.