Ryanair makes offer for new Boeing MAX model

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has made an offer for an undisclosed number of 737 MAX 10 jets, a larger model than the MAX 200 model the Irish airline currently has on order, CEO Michael O'Leary said on a conference call.

"To be fair to them I don't think the new management team is in a position to be able to talk to us about a new order," he added. "We understand that, but we have an offer in and we expect to be at the head of the queue."

Ryanair is one of the biggest customers of the MAX, with 210 currently on order. It was due to take delivery of the first 55 before the summer but now expects them by mid-2021.