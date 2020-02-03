Regis resets relationship with Empire Education Group

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) strikes a deal to sell its 55% ownership interest in Empire Education Group for "de minimis cash compensation, an exclusive private label supply agreement, and an employer of choice arrangement."

The company says its strategic "Employer of Choice" agreement with EEG designates its franchised and company-owned salons as the favored employers for students graduating from Empire cosmetology schools.

The company says the close partnership with EEG will differentiate Regis in the salon industry.

The transaction is expected to be closed in Regis' FQ4.

Source: Press Release