Northrop hit with double downgrade at Goldman

"While Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has impressively secured multiple new large program wins, differentiated growth keeps not coming through," according to Goldman analyst Noah Poponak, who downgraded the stock by two notches to Sell from Buy.

"In fact NOC missed 2019 revenue guidance and has below industry average growth in 2020."

Prior to Q4 results, NOC was also calling for double-digit free cash per share growth for several years, but with new pension inputs, plus longer and elevated capital expenditure, the free cash profile has shifted lower.

NOC -2.3% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word