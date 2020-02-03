KKR, Altavair to acquire Etihad Airways' aircraft

KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Altavair AirFinance agree to acquire a portfolio of commercial aircraft from Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

The portfolio to be acquired includes Etihad Airways' owned fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs and Trent-powered Airbus A330-300s and A330-200s.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The transaction provides for the Boeing 777-300ERs to be leased back to Etihad upon purchase in early 2020, while the A330s will be delivered over the next 22 months and placed on lease with other interational operators for either passenger operations or as converted freighters.

The acquisition will be made through aircraft leasing investment platform Altitude Aircraft Leasing, which was established by KKR’s credit and infrastructure funds in 2018 to acquire aircraft serviced by Altavair.