Sonoco appoints Howard Coker as CEO and updates 4Q19 guidance

|About: Sonoco Products Company (SON)|By: , SA News Editor

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) has appointed R. Howard Coker, the Company’s current senior vice president of its Paper/Industrial Converted Products segment, as its President and CEO, effective immediately.

Coker succeeds Robert C. Tiede, who has elected to retire from after serving as president and CEO since April 2018.

Sonoco expects 4Q19 sales to be ~$1.3B, GAAP Diluted EPS to be between $0.43 and $0.45 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.74 and $0.76

The company will release its Q4 financial results before the market opens, on February 13, 2020.