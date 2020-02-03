PG&E's new bankruptcy plan seeks to appease Newsom

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +4.1% pre-market after pledges to shake up its board and increase its safety focus in a bid to win California's support for its bankruptcy exit plan.

The company's new proposal reportedly is the result of "a lot of back-channeling" with California Gov. Newsom's office.

Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article239837853.html#storylink=cpy

The plan includes newly expanded roles of Chief Risk Officer and Chief Safety Officer, who would report directly to the company's CEO, and would regionalize the company's operations and infrastructure.

PG&E would "refresh" its 14-member board but does not say whether it would comply with Newsom's insistence to oust the entire board; all but two current directors have joined the board since last April.

PG&E maintains its plan meets both the letter and spirit of California's Assembly Bill 1054, including being rate neutral on average to customers, and that it remains on track to have its Chapter 11 plan confirmed by June 30, the deadline for participating in the state's new go-forward wildfire fund.

Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article239837853.html#storylink=cpy