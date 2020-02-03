ViacomCBS cut on FCF revision

Credit Suisse downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Outperform to Neutral after the "second meaningful downward FCF revision" after the merger announcement.

The lower cash generation reduces the company's ability to repurchase shares and "makes the company’s P/FCF valuation less compelling relative to its inherent risk," says the firm.

Credit Suisse cuts the price target from $52 to $37 and sees only an 8% upside potential to the new price target.