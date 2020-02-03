Luckin Coffee +2% after slamming short report

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) says it categorically denies all allegations in the anonymous report that was cited by Muddy Waters in making its short call last week.

Luckin Coffee says its items per order during the period referenced is substantially higher than the data alleged in the report.

The company intends to take appropriate actions to defend itself against what it calls malicious allegations.

A bigger issue for the coffee chain is the near-term impact on traffic from the coronavirus outbreak in China.