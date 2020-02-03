Pacific Premier Bancorp to buy Opus Bank in $1B stock deal

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) agrees to acquire Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$1.0B, or $26.82 per Opus share.

Opus Bank shares closed at $26.64 on Jan. 31, 2020.

Opus shareholders to get 0.90 shares of PPBI stock for each share of OPB stock.

Pacific Premier expects the deal to be 14% accretive to EPS in 2021 with a 1.8-year earnback period to tangible book value per share based on anticipated cost savings of ~25%.

Deal is expected to close in Q2 2020.

Opus, headquartered in Irvine, CA, had $8.0B in total assets, $5.9B in gross loans, and $6.5B in total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2019.