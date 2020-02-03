Sinopec cuts refinery output 12% as virus slams demand - Reuters

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) is cutting refinery throughput this month by ~600K bbl/day as the spreading coronavirus hurts fuel demand, Reuters reports.

The cut would equal ~12% of the refiner's average daily throughput last year.

Sinopec reportedly asked refineries last Friday to cut production, with different plants given different reduction targets based on local fuel demand and logistics.

One plant in eastern Jiangsu province is lowering runs by 10%, while a plant in Tianjin, near Beijing, is cutting throughput by 20%, according to the report.