European advisory group backs expanded label for Biofrontera's Ameluz

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has issued a positive opinion with respect to Biofrontera AG's (NASDAQ:BFRA) submission for label extension for its topical prescription drug Ameluz.

The extended approval will include photodynamic therapy (PDT) of mild and moderate actinic keratoses on the extremities and trunk/neck.

In addition, the results of the follow-up phase of the comparative study for daylight PDT with Ameluz and Metvix will be included in the product information.

The formal approval from the European Commission is expected within coming weeks.