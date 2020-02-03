Analysts warm up to Adient after earnings

Buckingham Research upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to a Neutral rating from Underperform after taking in the auto supplier's FQ1 earnings report. The firm points to signs of a turnaround.

Credit Suisse increases its price target on Outperform-rated Adient to $30 from $26. The firm thinks Adient stands out vs. other auto stocks as its "back to basics" self-help recovery can drive earnings growth independent of macro recovery.

Adient +0.93% premarket to $25.95 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.15 to $26.40.

Previously: Adient +13% after strong guidance (Jan. 31)