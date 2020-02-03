Bluebird up 2% premarket on two new bullish calls

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Buy rating and $120 (56% upside) price target at Bank of America. Upgraded to Outperform with a $100 price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 2% premarket.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) initiated with Outperform rating and $90 (43% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 1% premarket.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) initiated with Neutral rating and $15 (18% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) upgraded to Outperform with a $43 (18% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 2% premarket.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) downgraded to In Line with a $52 (flat) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares down 3% premarket.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer. Shares down 3% premarket.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Neutral with a $174 (9% upside) price target at UBS.