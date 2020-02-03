Murphy USA shakes off bear call

JPMorgan takes off its bearish call on Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) after factoring in the retailer's Q4 earnings report.

"We think shares should stabilize here given the fair valuation, particularly as focus shifts to what should be a relatively strong 1Q on widening fuel margins driven by crude/gasoline price declines."

"With shares now trading on top of our price target, and with the fuel margin implied in MUSA's share price now at the historical average 15.5c, in line with our mid-cycle view, we believe a Neutral rating is fair at these levels."

JP assigns a price target of $102 after tweaking FY20 estimates for the carry-through of the Q4 results. The average sell-side PT on MUSA is $115.25.