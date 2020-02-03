Insmed up 48% premarket on positive INS1007 data

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) jumps 48% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, WILLOW, evaluating INS1007 in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE).

Both doses tested (10 mg and 25 mg) met the primary endpoint of time to first pulmonary exacerbation over a 24-week treatment period compared to placebo. A key secondary endpoint, frequency of pulmonary exacerbations, was also met.

On the safety front, INS1007, an inhibitor of an enzyme called dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), was generally well-tolerated. The rates of adverse events in the 10 mg, 25 mg and placebo arms leading to discontinuation were 7.4%, 6.7% and 10.6%, respectively. The most common treatment-related adverse events were cough, headache, sputum increase, dyspnea, fatigue and upper respiratory tract infection.

Adverse events of special interest were periodontal disease (7.4% and 10.1% and 2.4%, respectively), hyperkeratosis (thickening of the skin's outer layer) (3.7%, 1.1% and 0%, respectively) and infection rates (16.0%, 16.9% and 18.8%, respectively).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and will be discussed during the company's upcoming Q4 earnings call.