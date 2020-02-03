Uber bull ups the ante ahead of earnings

This just in: Uber's (NYSE:UBER) been on a big run higher. The stock bottomed at about $26 in mid-November, and closed above $36 on Friday.

Ahead of the ride-sharing company's Q4 earnings report on Thursday, Wedbush makes the stock a "best pick," expecting a beat and strong guidance to help "regain Street credibility."

The team is a fan of Uber's decision to sell its India food-delivery business, and expects further steps to make the Uber Eats operation into a positive for the company, rather than the current drag.