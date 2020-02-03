Verona Pharma announces senior management changes

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) appoints David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 1. He has also joined the board of Verona Pharma. Previously, Dr. Zaccardelli served as President and CEO of Dova Pharmaceuticals from December 2018 until its acquisition by Biovitrum AB (Sobi) in November 2019.

Jan-Anders Karlsson, Ph.D., Verona Pharma’s previous CEO, is retiring to pursue non-executive roles.

In addition, Mark W. Hahn, will join Verona Pharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 1. Mr. Hahn previously served as the CFO of Dova Pharmaceuticals and Cempra, Inc. Piers Morgan will continue to serve as CFO through February 28, 2020 to provide an efficient transition and complete required financial reporting.