These banks may gain if coronavirus affects U.S., SunTrust says

U.S. regional banks with "conservative and resilient credit cultures" and with high exposures to mortgages may benefit if the coronavirus outbreak starts to affect the U.S. economy, SunTrust's Jennifer Demba writes in a note.

The virus could produce a "growth headwind," she says, and should long-term interest rates fall, banks with larger mortgage operations will benefit.

Banks with the most conservative credit cultures include Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN), and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), according to Demba

Banks most exposed to residential mortgage lending revenue — Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), AmerisBancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Meanwhile, First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX), Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), and MBIN are large mortgage warehouse lenders.