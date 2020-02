MAXR, AIMT among premarket gainers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) +63% on NCI grant of $4.2M to Stony Brook University to advance FABP5 inhibitor cancer program.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) +48% on positive INS1007 data.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) +25% on proposed rights offering.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) +17% as FDA approves Aimmune’s PALFORZIA as first treatment for peanut allergy.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) +10% on NASA robotic arm contract.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) +8% .

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +7% as new bankruptcy plan seeks to appease Newsom.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) +6% on fast track of lead candidate for Rett syndrome.