Wells Fargo sees Cummins riding out Navistar-Traton risk for short term

Wells Fargo weighs in on the impact of Volkswagen acquiring the rest of Navistar (NYSE:NAV) for its Traton subsidiary.

"The potential acquisition of NAV likely will solidify a future vertical integration driven market share loss risk for CMI. CMI today supplies all of NAV’s engines for Medium Truck and School Bus and a majority of the engines used in NAV’s Class 8 product. We do not expect NAV to make any near-term procurement adjustment. Any change would likely be timed with the upcoming EPA Emissions Regulation to take affect with Model Year 2024 through 2027."

"Even if it introduces its own engines to North America, we would expect customers would require continued use of CMI engines. So, this is a potential future risk, but we maintain our Overweight on CMI due to expected improved earnings power well before that risk will be resolved."

Shares of Cummins fell sharply last week after the deal was announced.