Morningstar acquires stable value data, index

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) acquires Hueler Analytics' Stable Value Comparative Universe Data and Stable Value Index.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Hueler Analytics' Stable Value Comparative Universe Data covers stable-value investments, including stable-value pooled funds, insurance company separate accounts, and general account products.

Hueler's Stable Value Index is the only industry index derived from aggregate returns of contributing stable-value product providers and dates back to 1983, the companies said.

After the integration of the stable-value data with Morningstar, the stable-value data universe and index will be available in Morningstar Direct and through Morningstar Data solutions.

Also, Morningstar Investment Management will use the stable-value data universe to inform Morningstar Fiduciary Services' retirement plan lineups, including 401(k)s.