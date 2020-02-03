Union Gaming sees Golden Entertainment as undervalued

Union Gaming lifts its price target on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) after meeting with management.

Analyst John DeCree thinks the casino company's investment in the Stratosphere property will pay off and sees upside in both Missouri and Pennsylvania for distributed gaming.

DeCree on GDEN's numbers: "The market is not appreciating the true FCF capabilities of the portfolio this year. We are forecasting $103m of Discretionary FCF, which implies a current FCF yield of 22%. We are also forecasting net leverage to drop from 5.6x LTM to 4.8x by yearend 2020 with a modest 6.3% y/y EBITDA growth estimate, including claw back from disruption at the Strat, incremental EBITDA from the renovations, a favorable events calendar in Las Vegas, and low-single-digit trends in Las Vegas Locals."

Union Gaming boots the PT on Buy-rated GDEN to $26 from $23 vs. the average sell-side PT of $22.40.